DECADE-OLD RUMOUR MAKES WAVES: Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming has quit as host of Chinese reality television show Sisters Who Make Waves II in a surprising turn of events.

Huang's past relationship with ex-girlfriend Li Feier came under the spotlight because the Chinese actress was one of the 30 female celebrities aged over 30 taking part in the show.

In a Weibo post on Sunday, Huang, 43, wrote in Chinese: "I have decided to withdraw from the recording of the show this season as the sisters' efforts should not be affected by any noise. I will continue to cheer the sisters off stage. See you in future."

The reality show issued a statement later, thanking Huang for his contributions and respecting his decision to quit the show.

Li's appearance on the same stage with Huang revived a decade-old rumour about their relationship between 2007 and 2010.

Li, now 33, had hinted in an interview with a Hong Kong magazine in 2011 that Angelababy - who married Huang in 2015 - came between her and the actor.

The allegation, however, was refuted by Angelababy, 31, on Weibo last week, with her husband backing her on social media. The couple have a four-year-old son.

The episode fuelled speculation that Angelababy's marriage to Huang was on the rocks as she addressed him as "Mr Huang" throughout her post.

Li has remained silent throughout the saga, but netizens said she should clarify the situation.