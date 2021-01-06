JJ LIN SHARES SUNRISE FROM $9.5M TAIPEI APARTMENT: Taiwan-based Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin woke up to a spectacular sunrise on Sunday, and did what most people would do - he took a photo and posted it on social media.

What caught the attention of netizens was not the fact that the Instagram post was tagged #nofilter, but that the stunning view is allegedly from his NT$203 million (S$9.5 million) luxury apartment.

Eagle-eyed fans familiar with the area deduced that the view is from the 25th-floor unit he purchased last year in Taipei's Neihu district.

Considered one of the poshest residential addresses in the neighbourhood, the apartment measures about 685 sq m. That is about the size of 10 Housing Board three-room flats.

He reportedly has a second unit there, as well as a number of other million-dollar properties in Taipei, including a house worth NT$63 million in the Da'an district.

Besides collecting properties like they are Monopoly houses, the successful singer also has a passion for fancy cars.

Like his car-crazy singer pals Jay Chou and Jimmy Lin, he has amassed quite a fleet, including a Ferrari GTC4Lusso and 458 Speciale, a McLaren 720S, a BMW M2 and a cool Volkswagen California Ocean camper van. Well, as he is said to be taking home NT$300 million annually from his music as well as side hustles, such as his cafe and boutique ventures, he can certainly afford to splurge a little.