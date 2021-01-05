SPEECHLESS: When Star Wars icon Mark Hamill (above) made a surprise appearance in the season two finale of The Mandalorian, he did not expect such an outpouring of fan appreciation for the return of his character Luke Skywalker.

He said he was rendered speechless by praise from actor Ming-Na Wen, who played Fennec Shand in four episodes of season two, which ended in mid-last month.

In a tweet last Thursday, he said he was overwhelmed by fans' reactions: "#NoWords - Seeing fans' reactions to Luke's return is something I will cherish forever."

He added: "I'm a fan myself, so I knew true fans would love it, but to see them thrilled beyond belief with the exuberance of children, whooping it up, screaming in ecstasy, the tears of sheer joy… it's a rollercoaster of emotions I'll never forget."

Then Wen tweeted some heartfelt words back at Hamill: "You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an adult.

"To have shared a scene with you in @TheMandalorian is truly one of the biggest highlights, not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you."

Hamill then responded: "So this happened & I'm literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa!"

The interaction between the new and old generations of the Star Wars franchise reflects its enduring popularity and the hold it still retains on fans.

Disney is planning to continue expanding the universe with 10 new series. It has announced that Wen will also appear in the upcoming series The Book Of Boba Fett and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

In response to Hamill's tweet on Sunday, Wen gushed: "I've reached nerd nirvana. Gotta say, this is way cooler than the time Steven Tyler spilled red wine on my arm and wiped it off with cocktail napkins at a party."