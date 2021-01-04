MAMA MINAJ: In a loving tribute, rapper Nicki Minaj showed off baby photos of her three-month old son for the first time.

In an Instagram post last Saturday, the 38-year-old put up a series of photos showing her bundle of joy decked out in outfits from designers such as Fendi, Versace and Burberry.

This is Minaj's first child with husband Kenneth Petty, whom she married in 2019. Previously, all she had revealed of the baby was a photo of his tiny foot.

The baby's name is still unknown. Minaj had wanted to name him Ninja, but "changed it at the last minute". Instead, she calls him by his nickname of Papa Bear.

In the post, she wrote: "#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama." She also called him "Best of 2020".

In a question-and-answer session with fans last week, Minaj said she was in labour "all night" and had a vaginal birth with an epidural on Sept 30 last year.

The rapper said: "I pushed for 2½ hours... because, first, the epidural didn't wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain, I pushed him on out."

In her heartfelt Instagram post, she added: "Becoming a mum is by far the most fulfilling job I've ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."