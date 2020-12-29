TRIBUTES TO CARRIE FISHER: American actress Billie Lourd, daughter of Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, has taken to social media to send her "love and strength" to everyone who has lost a loved one, on Fisher's fourth death anniversary.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Lourd, 28, posted a photo of her walking in the streets with Fisher and wrote: "Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that's missing a loved one they've lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You're not alone."

Lourd is the daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd, 60.

Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, died of complications arising from sleep apnoea at the age of 60 on Dec 27, 2016. A day later, her mother Debbie Reynolds, who won hearts as a star of the musical film Singin' In The Rain (1952), died at the age of 84.

American actor Mark Hamill, 69, also paid tribute to Fisher on social media. Hamill, who played Leia's brother Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, posted a mock-up of the Star Wars end credits, with the words "In Loving Memory of our Princess Carrie Fisher", with the hashtag #AlwaysWithUs.

Fisher first played Princess Leia at 21 in Star Wars (1977) before reprising the role in The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return Of The Jedi (1983), The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017). She died before the production of The Rise Of Skywalker (2019).

She can still be seen in last year's movie, through the incorporation of unused, re-cut footage from The Force Awakens.