MISSING THE POINT?: Local television host Diana Ser was hoping to raise awareness of the human papillomavirus infection in men by posing with her 14-year-old son.

In a post on Thursday, Ser wrote: "How many ways do I love him? Let's just say that after 14 years, I'm still counting.

"But as he grows, other priorities come into focus. Such as protecting him from the Human Papillomavirus or HPV. HPV can increase a male's risk of genital warts and anal cancer, and there are no effective screening tools, unlike Pap Smear for females."

HPV is a common virus that can affect both men and women and is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact such as sexual activity.

But netizens seem more interested in her son with former actor James Lye, known for series such as Triple Nine (1995 to 1999).

They say Jake takes after Lye - who left acting in 1999 - with comments such as "Strong James vibe".

Celebrities like Pan Lingling also weighed in. She commented: "So handsome."

Ser, 48, married Lye, 51, in 2004, after a nine-year courtship. The couple also have two daughters aged nine and 12.