MADONNA SHARES RARE PHOTOS OF TWIN DAUGHTERS: American pop diva Madonna may be a controversial icon, but her children probably see a very different side of the Queen of Pop.

Earlier this month, Madonna, 62, shared on social media a rare group photo of her with her six children. It was likely taken during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Material Girl singer then got her first tattoo on her wrist: the letters LRDMSE, which are the initials of her six children.

Madonna had Lourdes Leon, 24, with ex-boyfriend, actor Carlos Leon; and Rocco Ritchie, 20, with ex-husband, director Guy Ritchie. David Ritchie, 15, was adopted from Malawi.

She also adopted Mercy James, 14, and twins Stella and Estere, both eight, from Malawi. Stella and Estere were adopted from an orphanage after their mother died a week after giving birth.

On Sunday, Madonna posted on Instagram photos of her with pink hair, with Stella and Estere in colourful wigs (above) as they celebrated Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights.

The singer posted more photos of the twins as well as of their elder sister Mercy yesterday.

The Like A Virgin singer had earlier posted a video of Mercy taking photos of the sisters with the caption: "Professional photos taken by the one and only - Mercy James".

Madonna's four-decade career as a singer, actress and cultural touchstone has taken on topics such as sex and religion and other traditional taboos, and the star announced in September that she will be directing and co-writing a biopic about her life and music.

The star, who is dating dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 26, said in May that she had been infected by the coronavirus during her Paris concert tour in February.