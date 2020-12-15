TAYLOR SWIFT TURNS 31: American singer Taylor Swift, who released a surprise ninth studio album, Evermore, last Friday, turned 31 on Sunday.

Many of her celebrity friends and fans sent her birthday greetings.

American actress Blake Lively shared a personal snapshot of the singer on social media, as she wrote: "There was happiness because of you. Happy happy birthday.

"Thank you for #Evermore. Absolutely nothing better than getting presents on other people's birthdays."

Swift's long-time friend, model Gigi Hadid, posted on Instagram Story a picture of them in pyjamas, captioned: "Happiest 31st year, my T! Wish we could be together to celebrate. Love you so much."

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest posted on Twitter a photo of him with Swift and wrote: "Happy birthday @TaylorSwift13! Wishing you a day so special, it becomes folklore and remembered evermore."

Other celebrities who wished Swift happy birthday included actor Ryan Reynolds, actress Cara Delevingne and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres. Acknowledging her birthday on social media on Sunday, Swift gave fans another surprise: a new remix of her single, Willow, which was just released together with Evermore last Friday.

The multiple-Grammy winner wrote: "Not to be all 'it's my birthday and I just wanna dance' but... it is and I do. So we've released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad a** female producer I really respect."