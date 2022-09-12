INJURED MIRROR DANCER SPEAKS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE ACCIDENT: Mirror dancer Lee Kai Yin, who was severely injured when a giant LED screen fell on him during a concert by the popular boy band on July 28, has spoken for the first time after being taken off the ventilator.

The dancer-choreographer, also known affectionately as Ah Mo, has been in intensive care since the accident and has undergone a number of operations.

However, his prognosis remains poor and he is reportedly likely to be paralysed from the neck down.

His father, Mr Derek Li, a Baptist pastor who migrated to Canada with his wife, has been providing updates via social media since their return to Hong Kong to take care of their son.

In a post last Saturday, he revealed that his son had been taken off the critical list and was now listed as serious.

Speaking through his father, the 27-year-old said: "I have accepted that I will have to undergo treatment in hospital for a very long time and I will face the future calmly."

The pastor also asked for continued prayers for his son as he still faces daunting challenges on his road to recovery.

The task force investigating the accident revealed last month that several factors were to blame, such as the use of a substandard wire cord, a weight error involving the screen, an incorrectly installed rope guard and a snapped screw.

According to an insider who spoke to Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post, the declared weight of the LED screen was less than half of the actual 500kg.