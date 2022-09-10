BTS’ V GOES SHIRTLESS: Superstar singer V of K-pop boy band BTS has once again created a stir on social media.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old heart-throb, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, took to Instagram to post a photograph of himself lounging shirtless in the sun. The caption was just an emoji of an uncertain face.

Though the image appears rather tame, showing only a portion of his bare back, his 50 million followers were thrown into a frenzy by this unprecedented display of skin. BTS have maintained a largely chaste image since they debuted in 2013.

The post accumulated more than 13 million likes in less than 24 hours. His bandmate J-Hope also left a comment comprising emojis of a shocked face, an extended ellipsis and fire.

On Twitter, the BTS Army fanbase was out in full force to mark the moment.

“I’m crying real tears,” wrote one fan.

Another wrote: “If Tae-hyung ever thinks of posting the front view of him shirtless on a table, I’ll show him what insane looks like.”

The post comes on the heels of V gracing Vogue Korea’s October cover – the first time a member of BTS has landed a solo Vogue cover.

Sharp-eyed netizens noticed that Vogue Korea’s editor-in-chief Kwang Ho-shin shared an Instagram Story on Friday teasing “V2 coming soon”, which some have interpreted as the front view of the shirtless photo.