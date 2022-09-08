DREAM PAIRING: Taiwanese actor Greg Hsu and South Korean A-lister Jung Woo-sung got fans excited after they appeared in a photo on social media.

Jung, 49, first posted the photo on Monday with the caption: “With Greg Hsu.”

Hsu, 31, thanked him under the post, with his comment receiving more than 3,500 likes and attracting more than 240 replies as at Wednesday. He posted a similar photo

on social media the next day and wrote: “Thanks, bro. Thanks for the hospitality from the chance encounter.”

Some fans have labelled it a dream pairing of two “male gods” as both stars are known for their good looks.

Hsu, who shot to fame for his leading role in the time-travelling romance Someday Or One Day (2019), is in South Korea for a nine-day promotional trip and holding his first fan meet in the country.

Jung (Innocent Witness, 2019) was also recently on a promotional tour for his new movie Hunt. The feature directorial debut of Squid Game (2021) actor Lee Jung-jae, Hunt stars Lee and Jung. It is so far the third highest-grossing South Korean film of this year.

While Hsu and Jung did not say how they met, fans believed Hsu might have watched Hunt and joined the film’s cast and crew for dinner at a post-screening event. Hsu was also spotted at a South Korean cafe last week filming a programme with Donghae and Eunhyuk from K-pop boy band Super Junior.