EXTRAORDINARY PRESENTS FOR ATTORNEY WOO: K-drama actress Park Eun-bin (in a still from the show Extraordinary Attorney Woo), turned 30 on Sunday and celebrated her milestone birthday in a sea of presents.

In the series of photos she shared on Instagram, she is seen wearing a tiara and surrounded by wrapped boxes, gifts in paper bags, giant bouquets and stuffed toys that covered the floor.

"Thanks to all of your love, I was happy yesterday and I was really, really happy today as well. Thanks to you, it seems like I'll be happy tomorrow as well," she wrote in the caption in Korean, which was translated by entertainment portal Soompi.

The Extraordinary Attorney Woo star has seen her popularity skyrocket as the Netflix K-drama became a sleeper hit in South Korea and internationally.

Her portrayal of an adorable lawyer on the autism spectrum made the series the seventh highest-rated drama in South Korean cable television history. It also topped Netflix charts in the region.