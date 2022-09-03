SINGERS WU CHING-FENG, STEFANIE SUN COLLABORATE ON NEW DANCE SONG: After posting a few teaser videos of themselves hamming it up together on social media earlier this week, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wu Ching-feng and Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun released their new musical collaboration on Friday.

The single, Drunkard Ah Q, is a dance track which centres on the topic of intoxication.

Wu wrote both the melody and lyrics, with lines such as “The alcoholic hides in the details/dozing off”.

In a press release, Wu, 40, said: “Because I seldom get drunk, I can only write this state into a song through the creative process, to imagine the picture of drunken eyes seeing the world.”

Sun, 44, added that she was impressed with the line – “I’ve said it all” – as it conveys a drunk person’s attitude of indifference.

The song’s neon-lit music video gives off a psychedelic vibe and includes a laboratory scene, with Sun playing a scientist who prepares a potion and Wu drinking it. Both stars are dressed in gaudy pink and orange outfits.

Sun, who released her latest song Catch The Light in July, is among the line-up of performers for the upcoming One Love Asia Festival, which takes place at the Bayfront Event Space in October.