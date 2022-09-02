On social media

REGAINING WEIGHT, A STEP AT A TIME: Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin (far right) has lost more than 10kg since he was injured in a traffic accident in July.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old posted on Instagram Stories a photo of a pair of feet in socks on a weighing scale showing the person's weight at 53.7kg.

Lin, who is 1.72m tall, captioned the picture: "Regaining my weight gradually. Keep going."   

He told Taiwan's Apple Daily that he weighed slightly more than 60kg before the accident, but his weight dropped to as low as 50kg after. He added that his arm hurts while he is using the mobile phone, and urged everyone to take care of their health.

Lin's wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, also posted on Instagram Stories the food and tonics given to Lin to aid his recovery by their friends, such as television host Patty Hou and Penny Chiang, wife of singer David Tao.

Lin was driving a white Tesla Model X in Taiwan's Taoyuan city on July 22 when the car reportedly hit the road divider and caught fire.

He was warded for 10 days at the intensive care unit of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan. He underwent two operations - one to affix a titanium rod to his arm and another for his facial fractures, according to Taiwanese media.

