JACKIE CHAN'S NEW DIGS: Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan recently bought a mansion in Hangzhou, China, for a reported 40 million yuan (S$8 million).

A video of the 68-year-old actor turning up for the handover ceremony of the house went viral on Chinese social media over the weekend, as the luxe interiors (right and right below) of the mansion were also shown in the clip.

There was a lion dance performance during the ceremony, and Chan was seen shaking hands with guests and taking a group photo with them when he arrived. According to Hong Kong media, the 4.8m-high abode overlooks the Qiantang River which passes through Hangzhou city.

The living room is said to sport gilded ceiling edges made from pure 18-carat gold, while the floor tiles and the wall of the house are laid with milky white marble.

According to the Chinese media, Chan chose to buy a house in Hangzhou as it enables him to travel to work elsewhere in China by helicopter.

It is also located near Hengdian World Studios in Zhejiang province, where he has been filming recently.