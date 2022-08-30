KENNY KHOO BIDS FAREWELL TO 100% ENTERTAINMENT: Taiwan-based Singaporean singer Kenny Khoo is quitting Taiwanese variety show 100% Entertainment (1997 to present).

Khoo, better known as Qiu Fengze in Taiwan, cited his health and plans for the future as reasons for quitting as a host.

The news was confirmed by 100% Entertainment on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who has been based in Taiwan since 2014, said he was leaving with a heavy heart as hosting the show had become less like a job and more like a second home for him.

He added that he would return as a guest from time to time.

The programme announced that singer Lai will join the hosting team starting next month and partner Nine Chen and Wayne Huang. The four are members of the Taiwanese boy band W0LF(S), with Shou the fifth member and Khoo the band leader.

The five found fame through 100% Entertainment’s regular game segment – which features the party game Werewolf – and later came together as a music group.

On Sunday, Khoo posted on social media a photo of him and Chen hosting 100% Entertainment in March 2020.

He wrote, “Thank you”, and tagged the variety show.

News of Khoo leaving the show was reported on Aug 23 by Taiwan’s China Times Weekly, which said the singer had previously been injured while weightlifting. The injury flared up again in June, causing discomfort to his shoulders and hands.

W0LF(S) will be holding their first overseas concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Oct 14.