BILLIE EILISH CHECKS OUT HAJI LANE AFTER SINGAPORE GIG: American singer Billie Eilish explored the Haji Lane area the day after her sold-out concert at the National Stadium.

After the high of singing in front of 30,000 fans and being the youngest artiste to headline a concert at the venue on Sunday, the 20-year-old took time to chill the next day.

In a series of photos and videos shared on Instagram on Monday, she is seen having a relaxing day. In one video, she is walking in the side streets of Haji Lane, with Sultan Mosque visible in the background. Dressed in black, she also poses with a motorbike for a photo.

In another snap taken at night, she is swimming alone in the pool of Sofitel Singapore City Centre with the Pinnacle@Duxton flats as a backdrop.

The Bad Guy singer also posted a fun neon-lit go-karting video, although that was shot earlier in Kuala Lumpur, where she had performed last Thursday.

Elsewhere on social media, a TikTok user named @tihoney posted a clip from the Singapore concert, in which Eilish called out "security" while singing her 2021 song Halley's Comet.

The TikToker asked the people in the standing pen what had happened and concertgoers responded in the comments section that people were fainting from the heat or from being tightly packed in the pen.

Others mentioned that some fans had been queuing since 5am and might have been exhausted.

TikTok user @lukeypham98 posted a clip from the standing pen, with fans screaming "help" and "pass the message". "Somebody fainted in the crowd at Billie Eilish's concert and she called security for us," the user wrote.

Eilish has paused her concerts in the past to check on her fans and even pass out bottles of water.