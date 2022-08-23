On social media

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SHARES PICTURES OF HER BABY GIRL: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has given the world a glimpse  of her seven-month-old daughter Malti.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 40-year-old, who is married to American singer Nick Jonas, 29, shared two photos.

In one, she is holding Malti while taking a selfie (above), with a side profile of her daughter’s face. In the other, she is seen holding the baby’s feet to her lips.

“Love like no other,” she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.

The proud mum also shared a photo earlier this month of  Malti wearing a onesie that read “desi girl”, a nickname from Chopra’s Bollywood days.

She earned the moniker in 2008 after her Bollywood hit Dostana, which features a song titled Desi Girl.

Jonas and Chopra, who  married in 2018, welcomed Malti to their family in January via a surrogate. 

The newborn had to spend 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before going home.

