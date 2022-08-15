TOM HOLLAND TAKES SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK: British actor Tom Holland has announced a social media hiatus, saying it has been "detrimental" to his mental health.

The star of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) has been an active user of Instagram in the last few years, frequently posting videos and photos from his travels and movie shoots on his account, which has more than 67 million followers.

But the 26-year-old has made himself more scarce this past year, with just half a dozen or so posts in the last six months.

In a video posted on his Instagram account last Saturday, he said: "I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and, ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state."

He added that he has chosen to "take a step back and delete the app". However, he did recommend four other apps to any followers who are similarly grappling with mental health issues. The apps are made by Stem4, a charity supported by The Brothers Trust, which was set up by Holland's family in 2017.

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done. So hopefully these apps can be your first step towards being happier and healthier," he added.

Among those who popped up in the comments to show their support was Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who wrote: "Love you man."

Holland is reportedly filming the AppleTV+ drama series The Crowded Room, alongside Emmy Rossum, who plays his mother, Amanda Seyfried and Jason Isaacs.