STARS WISH SINGAPORE HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Social media was a sea of red and white as Singapore celebrated National Day yesterday.

A number of Singaporean celebrities, such as actresses Zoe Tay and Chen Xiuhuan, actor couple Pan Lingling and Huang Shinan, singer Kit Chan and singer-actress Rui En, were decked out in coordinated outfits to wish the nation a happy 57th birthday.

Rui En even went the extra mile, posing at the iconic dragon playground in a long red gown. In her caption, she wrote a poem:

"How do I love thee, Singapore?

Let me count the ways.

Rojak and tissue packets,

4D and hawker centres. La and leh, sia and chey.

Red and white, MBS at night.

Crying at the parade, laughing in the rain."

Singer-songwriter Dick Lee, who has written several National Day songs, chose to sing We Will Get There, originally performed by Stefanie Sun in 2002. "Here's a song I wrote 20 years ago," he said before launching into a rendition while playing the piano.

Singer JJ Lin shared a clip of him tinkling on a grand piano in a showroom and crooning Where I Belong, the 2001 National Day song written and sung by Tanya Chua.

He wrote in the caption: "I remember I used to sneak into the piano showroom in my school uniform after school to play and write songs on the grand piano. I guess you could say this is literally 'where I belong, where dreams came true for me'."