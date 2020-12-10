FOREVER YOUNG: South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun shot to superstardom with the period drama Moon Embracing The Sun (2012) and romantic fantasy series My Love From The Star (2013 to 2014).

The 32-year-old heart-throb let his fans revisit his role in My Love From The Star when he posted on social media black-and-white photos (above) from the K-drama on Monday.

Kim played the charming alien professor Do Min-joon in the hugely popular television series, which also starred Gianna Jun as Cheon Song-yi, a famous actress who falls in love with him.

The photos might have been taken in 2013, but some fans said that like his character, who was stranded on Earth for more than 400 years, Kim seemed to not have aged. That is, going by a comparison to how he looks in this year's romance drama It's Okay To Not Be Okay.

Kim completed his military service in July last year and returned to the small screen with It's Okay To Not Be Okay, playing Moon Gang-tae, a caregiver in a psychiatric ward.

The TV series had average ratings in South Korea, but enjoyed rave reviews overseas, with The New York Times last week naming it as one of the 10 best international shows this year.