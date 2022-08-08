AARON KWOK SHARES RARE PHOTO WITH PARENTS-IN-LAW ON WIFE'S BIRTHDAY: Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok and Chinese model Moka Fang have never been shy about showing their affection for each other publicly on special occasions since their marriage in 2017.

So it was no surprise when Kwok, 56, dedicated a post to his wife when she turned 35 last Friday.

He wrote in Chinese on Instagram and Weibo last Friday night: "Wishing my dear wife a happy birthday, good health and may all your wishes come true."

He shared four photos on social media, including one of him with Fang and one of a huge bouquet of 99 roses.

In a rare instance, his parents-in-law made an appearance in the fourth photo, together with Kwok, Fang and their two daughters - Chantelle, four, and Charlotte, three.

Hong Kong media reports said Fang's parents are two to three years older than the youthful-looking Kwok.

Fang shared Kwok's post on her Weibo account shortly after, writing: "Full of happiness. Thank you, hubby."

Kwok is the ambassador for the Hong Kong International Film Festival and Beijing International Film Festival this year.

He is slated to appear in several upcoming movies, including The White Storm 3 and Where The Wind Blows.