HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DONNIE YEN: Hong Kong action star Donnie Yen may be in China now, but his family and friends did not forget his 59th birthday on Wednesday.

His wife Cissy Wang wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday to my amazing hubby. Again another birthday apart. We love you and miss you. Wishing your filming goes smoothly."

Yen married Wang, the 2000 winner of Miss Chinese Toronto Pageant, in 2003 and they have two children - daughter Jasmine, 18, and son James, 14.

He has an older son from a previous marriage.

Besides a video, Wang, 41, also posted photos - both old and new - of her husband and family (above).

Yen wrote in response: "Thank you hun, miss u guys too."

Jasmine posted a photo of herself with her dad on her Instagram account: "Happy Birthday to the most loving, sweet, caring, funny, hard-working and talented dad in the world. You are the best father anyone could ask for. Love you always."

Yen replied: "Thank you Nui Nui, love u twice."

Best known for the Ip Man series of movies (2008 to 2019), the martial arts star is in China filming the movie Sakra, an adaptation of late writer Louis Cha's martial arts novel Demi-Gods And Semi-Devils.

He was away in Europe during his birthday last year, shooting the action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4, which stars Keanu Reeves as the eponymous character.

Several of Yen's celebrity pals also sent their wishes, including singer-actor Van Ness Wu, who starred with him in Ip Man 4 (2019). The 43-year-old posted a photo of himself pretending to be punched by a standee of Ip Man, with the caption: "Big happy birthday to the legend. Hope you're having an awesome day, big bro."