STAR-STUDDED WEDDING: Malaysian actress Sora Ma held her wedding on Sunday and it was a starry affair.

Many of her celebrity friends, including Chen Xiuhuan, Chen Tianwen, and Vincent Ng, attended the event at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel.

Celebrity couples Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping as well as Tay Kewei and Alfred Sim also turned up.

While Chen Xiuhuan posted photos of Ma's wedding on social media on Monday, the photos did not show the groom's face.

The 38-year-old actress surprised her fans in June last year when she disclosed her nuptial plans and officially tied the knot in October.

She has told local media that her husband is a Singaporean businessman who is seven or eight years older than her. She said she met him in April 2012 and they began dating in March the next year.

"My heart was surging after seeing that our parents and good friends were more excited than both of us," she wrote on social media on Monday. "There were endless messages to reply and no time to reminisce the events of last night. It was a beautiful feeling and I can't describe how grateful I was."

Ma, who starred in the drama This Land Is Mine (2021), said her mother and her older brother had travelled to Singapore for the wedding.

She told Lianhe Zaobao that she grew up in a single-parent family and her brother is like a father to her.