On social media

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SPITTING IMAGE OF HER MOTHER: American model-actress Maya Hawke, the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and actor Ethan Hawke, posted on social media last Saturday a photo of herself with her father on the red carpet. In the photo, Maya Hawke, 24, looks almost like a carbon copy of her mother in both her looks and smile.  

Maya, who stars in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things (2016 to present), was promoting the limited documentary series The Last Movie Stars, which was created and directed by her father.

Ethan Hawke, 51, and Thurman, 52, were married from 1998 to 2005. They also have a son, Levon Hawke, 20.

Maya started out modelling before making her screen debut as Jo March in the BBC miniseries adaptation of Little Women in 2017. She released her debut studio album Blush in 2020 and is set to release her second record, Moss, in September.  

Ethan Hawke recently starred in the Marvel television miniseries Moon Knight (2022) and supernatural horror film The Black Phone (2022).

Thurman, known for her roles in movies such as Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill (2003, 2004), recently appeared in the TV series Suspicion (2022) and Super Pumped (2022).

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 25, 2022, with the headline On social media. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top