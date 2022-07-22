On social media

LEE BYUNG-HUN SHARES RARE PHOTOS OF HIS SON: South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun on Tuesday posted photos of his son on social media for the first time.

Lee,  52, is married to actress Lee Min-jung, 40. They have a seven-year-old son, Joon-hoo.

The actor posted on Instagram rare shots of him and his son, although only the boy's back could be seen.

The two were seen holding hands while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood. Lee tagged the theme park in the post.

His wife commented on the post: "You did a good job."

Fans remarked that Joon-hoo is catching up with his father in height.

Lee, who starred in television series Our Blues (2022) and played the mysterious Front Man in survival thriller series Squid Game (2021), will appear in the disaster-action film Emergency Declaration.

The actor has shown snippets of his daily life on social media, although his family rarely appear in the posts.

His wife has posted occasional shots on social media of their son either in a mask or from the back.

