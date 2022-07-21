DID DRAKE GET DETAINED?: Canadian rapper Drake appears to have confirmed that he was detained last week in Sweden. His team had earlier denied the rumour that he had been arrested on a drug-related charge.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 35-year-old shared a series of fun photos and a video, such as of his friend, known as Chubbs, partying and another friend kayaking.

Sandwiched between these was a shot of a handout detailing the rights of a detainee in Sweden. At the top of the sheet was the word "polisen", meaning "police" in Swedish, followed by a title in English, "Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained". It listed the rights of a detainee, including those of someone who is not a Swedish citizen, and outlined what happens once a person is detained, such as being interrogated for "a maximum of six hours".

Last week, the hashtag #FreeDrake began to trend on Twitter after he was allegedly arrested on marijuana-related charges while partying at a Stockholm club.

He had arrived in the capital city in his private jet, dubbed "Air Drake", on Wednesday last week. However, his team told entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter that he was not arrested and was in his hotel in Stockholm.

Drake appears to have left Sweden. This week, he posted more photos of him having a good time in Ibiza, including some taken on what looks like a luxury yacht.

The Grammy winner released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind last month, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.