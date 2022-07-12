METALLICA ROCKS OUT WITH STRANGER THINGS' EDDIE: Heavy metal band Metallica have gone viral on TikTok with a "duet" of their 1986 song Master Of Puppets over the weekend, due to its Stranger Thing (2016 to present) connection.

In the season finale of the hit Netflix series, a character named Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn, above right) plays the song's guitar riff to distract monster bats in a climactic scene.

In the TikTok clip uploaded last Friday, Metallica's James Hetfield (above left), Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo perform the song with the caption: "Eddie, this is for you."

The clip features the band rocking out in the Hellfire Club tees from the show, side by side with scenes from the show's fourth season.

Over the weekend, the one-minute clip amassed more than eight million views.

Earlier last week, the American band, which formed in 1981 and are still touring, wrote on Instagram: "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master Of Puppets in the show, but to also have such a pivotal scene built around it."

Stranger Things' creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, also revived another song, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), released by British pop singer Kate Bush in 1985.

It charted as the most-streamed song in the world early last month, with Fortune.com estimating that Bush made US$2.3 million (S$3.2 million) from streaming royalties.