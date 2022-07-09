STILL THE CHAMPION: Charmaine Sheh, who became an actress after taking part in the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1997, recently shared a video of her donning the tiara again after 25 years.

Even though she was the second runner-up in the pageant, she went on to sign with Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, eventually becoming one of its top actresses.

She starred in a number of hit dramas, including War And Beauty (2004), Line Walker (2014) and Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018), and has in recent years successfully furthered her acting career in China.

In her Weibo video, the 47-year-old is seen dusting off her tiara before putting it on her head and saying: "I haven't worn it for a long time. Does it look good?"

Netizens marvelled at how she had hardly aged over the past 25 years as the clip went on to show her crowning moment at the pageant.

She also repeated her introduction speech, which was originally in Cantonese, saying in Mandarin: "I am contestant No. 11, Charmaine Sheh. I believe that tomorrow will be a better day."

As Hong Kong recently marked its 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule, Sheh added: "Whether it is 1997 or 2022, I have always believed that Hong Kong's tomorrow will be better."