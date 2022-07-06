LEE MIN-HO MAKING WAVES: K-drama idol Lee Min-ho has poked fun at himself after his failed diving attempt.

On Monday, the Pachinko (2022) star posted on Instagram a video and several photos of himself trying to dive at a swimming pool. He wrote jokingly in Korean: "I have mastered diving this summer."

In the video, the 35-year-old is seen running on the diving board as he attempts to dive, before getting his timing wrong and jumping face down into the water instead.

The actor, who has starred in television series such as Boys Over Flowers (2009) and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020), then shared two photos of himself on Instagram with the caption: "Exhausted."

Both posts received more than 2.8 million likes each as of yesterday afternoon.

Last Saturday, Lee raised fans' expectations of his upcoming series Ask The Stars when he posted on Instagram several photos with his co-star, actress Gong Hyo-jin.

He captioned the photos: "Gongvely and Doctor Gong".

Gongvely is the actress' nickname, while Doctor Gong refers to the gynaecologist and space tourist Lee plays in the show.

Ask The Stars is a romantic drama which follows the fateful encounter of a space tourist and an astronaut, played by Gong, on a space station.

The post received more than 3.9 million likes as of yesterday afternoon.