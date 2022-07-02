IT'S A KNOCKOUT: South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop group BTS sparred with One Championship star Yoshihiro Akiyama.

Akiyama, 46, had seen a video of Jungkook, 24, practising boxing on his coach's Instagram account in April and commented: "Please tell him we should spar next time."

Jungkook's coach replied, "BTS' Jungkook saw the news and smiled as he said brightly, 'Please murder me'", according to a translation from entertainment site Allkpop.

Akiyama is a Japanese mixed-martial arts fighter and judoka of Korean descent who is also known as Choo Sung-hoon. He won the judo gold medal at the 2001 Asian Championships for South Korea and for Japan at the 2002 Asian Games, before embarking on his professional mixed-martial arts career.

On Wednesday, Akiyama shared on social media a short video of him and Jungkook sparring and a photo of them giving the thumbs-up, with the caption: "Nice fight."

In the video, the two wore face guards and gloves while sparring, and hugged each other afterwards.

Jungkook recently collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on a new single, Left And Right, which was released on June 24. BTS announced last month that they were taking a hiatus to focus on solo projects.