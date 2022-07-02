On social media

Updated
Published
4 min ago

IT'S A KNOCKOUT: South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop group BTS sparred with One Championship star Yoshihiro Akiyama.

Akiyama, 46, had seen a video of Jungkook, 24, practising boxing on his coach's Instagram account in April and commented: "Please tell him we should spar next time."

Jungkook's coach replied, "BTS' Jungkook saw the news and smiled as he said brightly, 'Please murder me'", according to a translation from entertainment site Allkpop.

Akiyama is a Japanese mixed-martial arts fighter and judoka of Korean descent who is also known as Choo Sung-hoon. He won the judo gold medal at the 2001 Asian Championships for South Korea and for Japan at the 2002 Asian Games, before embarking on his professional mixed-martial arts career.

On Wednesday, Akiyama shared on social media a short video of him and Jungkook sparring and a photo of them giving the thumbs-up, with the caption: "Nice fight."

In the video, the two wore face guards and gloves while sparring, and hugged each other afterwards.

Jungkook recently collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on a new single, Left And Right, which was released on June 24. BTS announced last month that they were taking a hiatus to focus on solo projects.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2022, with the headline On social media. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top