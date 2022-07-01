CALLING OUT FAT-SHAMING: Actress Xixi Lim, best known for her role in the recent Ah Girls Go Army movies, has called out a netizen who repeatedly fat-shamed her.

In her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 34-year-old, who played an overweight recruit named Yuan Yuan Yuan (meaning round in Chinese), shared a series of screenshots of the nasty comments, mostly about her weight.

The unknown person had made remarks such as asking how many months pregnant she was and pointing to British singer Adele, who managed to lose weight in recent years, as an example.

Lim addressed the netizen, writing: "You're definitely targeting me on my size, but I'm not hating on you on that. I've mentioned since Day 1 that I can't stop anyone from targeting on my size since being fat/plus size is a fact and I can't hide or change that in a short period of time."

"As a plus-sized girl, I've never encouraged anyone to be big/fat or said that it's okay to be overweight/obese. In fact, I know it's definitely not healthy and can lead to many health risks in the future," she added.

She described being overweight as a "ticking time bomb" and revealed that she was trying to cut her weight through exercise.

She added: "Everyone is unique and everyone deserves to be loved no matter how you look."