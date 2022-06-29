On social media

POP STAR JAY CHOU’S MAGICAL GATHERING  WITH THE STARS:

Mandopop  king Jay Chou had a night of  magic with his celebrity pals on  Monday evening.

In a series of Instagram Stories  he shared, he is seen with  Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu  and her South Korean husband  DJ Koo,  as well as her sister Dee Hsu  and husband Mike Hsu, and  Singaporean singer JJ Lin.

 They were wowed by tricks  performed by two magicians, and  Chou, 43, also showed off a trick  or two of his own.

He also shared a photo of  himself with his wife Hannah  Quinlivan, 28,  who gave birth to their third child, a daughter named Jacinda,  last month.

In his caption, he appeared to  make fun of the attention that  Barbie Hsu and DJ Koo’s whirlwind  romance had gathered, writing:  “Are we sweeter than you?”

The star-studded party was  an event for Phanta Bear NFTs,  jointly launched by Chou’s fashion  brand Phantaci with EzekClub, an entertainment platform.

It was held at Raw, the Taipei  restaurant of chef Andre Chiang,  who used to helm Restaurant  Andre in Singapore.

Chou and Lin, 41, pretended  to weep in one of the Instagram  Stories due to how delicious  the food was. “So yummy that  we cried. Said we won’t cry,” Chou  wrote, referencing Won’t Cry, his  2019 song with Mayday’s Ashin.  

