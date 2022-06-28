SON YE-JIN IS PREGNANT: K-drama darlings Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are expecting their first child.

The celebrity couple, who fell in love on the set of hit series Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), tied the knot in March in an intimate private wedding.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Son, 40, posted a photo of flowers with the sun behind them and shared the good news.

“Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us,” she wrote in Korean, which was translated by entertainment site Soompi.

“I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I am also very cautious, so I haven’t told anyone yet.”

She added: “I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting.”

The star of recent drama Thirty-Nine denied pregnancy rumours just last month after she sparked speculation when she posted a photo of herself in a flowy white dress.