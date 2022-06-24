HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SING YEH: Hong Kong director Stephen Chow turned 60 on Wednesday, and his birthday was not forgotten by several celebrities even though he does not have a social media account.

Among those who wished him a happy birthday were three actresses who rose to fame after acting in his movies.

They are sometimes referred to as the "Sing Girls", due to Chow's nickname Sing Yeh.

Chinese actress Jelly Lin (who acted in The Mermaid (2016), wished him a happy birthday on social media for the seventh straight year.

The 25-year-old actress posted three composite photos of Chow and wrote: "Happy birthday, boss."

The sequel The Mermaid 2, which wrapped up filming in 2018, is reportedly slated for release next year after repeated delays.

Chinese actress Kitty Zhang rose to fame after acting in the movie CJ7 (2008), which also starred Chow and actress Xu Jiao.

Zhang, 34, posted several photos and wrote: "Happy birthday, Sing Yeh."

Chinese actress E Jingwen, who acted in The New King Of Comedy (2019), also wished Chow a happy birthday on Weibo.

One "Sing girl" who did not send Chow any birthday wishes was actress Eva Huang, who played a mute girl in Kung Fu Hustle (2004).

The two fell out in 2005 after the 39-year-old actress unilaterally terminated her contract with his agency and was later sued by the company.