On social media

Updated
Published
4 min ago

K-POP RAPPER BREAKS GENDER NORMS: K-pop boy band Got7’s BamBam rocking an all-black ensemble comprising a jacket, long skirt and high-heeled boots in his latest advertisement for British brand Burberry.

The popular Thai rapper-singer, who has embraced make-up and nail polish in the past, posted a series of photos from the shoot on Instagram on Wednesday. The 25-year-old also carries one of the luxury label’s signature bags, The Lola.

His 16.4 million followers on the social-media platform responded with delight and fire emojis to the new photos, which racked up 1.1 million likes within a day.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2022, with the headline On social media. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top