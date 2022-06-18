K-POP RAPPER BREAKS GENDER NORMS: K-pop boy band Got7’s BamBam rocking an all-black ensemble comprising a jacket, long skirt and high-heeled boots in his latest advertisement for British brand Burberry.

The popular Thai rapper-singer, who has embraced make-up and nail polish in the past, posted a series of photos from the shoot on Instagram on Wednesday. The 25-year-old also carries one of the luxury label’s signature bags, The Lola.

His 16.4 million followers on the social-media platform responded with delight and fire emojis to the new photos, which racked up 1.1 million likes within a day.