A MANLY RESPONSE: British singer Harry Styles, 26, has been having fun with naysayers after donning a Gucci gown on the cover of Vogue's December issue.

Flouncy dress aside, he is the first solo male to make the cover of the fashion monthly.

One vocal critic has been Candace Owens, 31, an American conservative commentator, political activist and author, who tweeted on Nov 15 in response to the cover: "Bring back manly men." She expressed outrage at "the steady feminisation of our men" and added: "There is no society that can survive without strong men."

In what appeared to be a tongue-in-cheek response, Styles, who has never been shy about his fashion choices, posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday.

In it, he wears a frilly suit while saucily eating a banana, with the caption: "Bring back manly men".

The photo, from the latest Variety magazine shoot, has already amassed 7.6 million likes in one day and garnered support from celebrities and politicians.

Owens, who had recently released a book, Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape From The Democrat Plantation, fired another salvo shortly after Styles' post. She tweeted on Thursday: "Men in ball gowns and little girl's clothing are lauded as icons. Hollywood is no longer about diversity, it's about perversity."

In his interview in Variety, Styles alluded to his critics: "To not wear because it's females' clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes."

He added: "And I think what's exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn't have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred."