'GOD OF RAIN' TAKES CHENGDU BY STORM: Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao has confirmed that he is now based in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

The 35-year-old praised his new home in an interview with Red Star News, the mobile news platform of newspaper Chengdu Economic Daily, on Wednesday.

His revelation caused the one-minute video to go viral on social media, with more than four million views within an hour of it being posted. The hashtag "Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao has relocated to Chengdu" was also the top search term on the platform.

Hsiao said in the video that he had moved to the capital city of Sichuan province as life there is "comfortable and carefree", adding: "Chengdu is so great. Cost of living is not as high as other cities and there is a lot of room for development. Just think about what will happen in five years if you invest in Chengdu now."

A savvy investor in the food and beverage business - he has his own brand of instant noodles and runs a bubble tea chain - Hsiao is one of Taiwan's top-earning singers and has several endorsement deals in China.

When asked if he had bought property in Chengdu, he replied that he was still saving up.

Some netizens commented that his move was pragmatic, as he had to go where he could make the most money. Others joked that Chengdu was about to enter a wet season and people should prepare their umbrellas, as Hsiao's nickname is "God of Rain".

He earned that title after his concert in Beijing in July 2012 was affected by a major storm, with many subsequent China performances also rained out.

Hsiao shot to fame in a rags-to-riches story in 2007 after appearing on Taiwanese talent show One Million Star and remains popular in Asia, especially China.

In January, he stirred controversy when he appeared with singers from both China and Taiwan in the music video for We Sing The Same Song, the lyrics of which promote the unification of China and Taiwan.