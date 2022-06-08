WE THREE QUEENS: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has wowed the Internet with a photo of herself with K-pop singer Lisa of girl group Blackpink and American actress Anne Hathaway.

Chopra, 39, posted the wefie on Instagram yesterday with the caption: "And then there was us... Girls just wanna have fun."

Her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, reacted to the post with two fire emojis and a face with heart-shaped eyes.

The photo had received more than 1.65 million 'likes' as of yesterday afternoon, with one netizen commenting: "Queen of Bollywood, Queen of Genovia and Queen of K-pop slayingggggg", referring to Chopra, Hathaway and Lisa respectively.

Genovia is the fictional European kingdom in The Princess Diaries movie series (2001 to 2004). Hathaway played the princess of Genovia.

The trio were in Paris for a Bulgari event. All three are brand ambassadors for Bulgari, and both Lisa, 25, and Hathaway, 39, have posted photos endorsing the Italian brand.

Hathaway also attended the Cannes Film Festival in France last month for the premiere of her period drama Armageddon Time.

Chopra, who announced in January that she and Jonas had a baby girl via surrogacy, will star in the drama Secret Daughter, directed by Singaporean film-maker Anthony Chen.

Blackpink said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine that they are preparing for a comeback this year, with a possible concert tour.