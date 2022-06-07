DIVA LOVES DUMPLINGS: It seems that pop diva Sammi Cheng cannot resist temptation in the form of dumplings.

The Hong Kong singer, 49, posted a short video of herself doing a workout on social media early last Saturday - the day after the Dragon Boat Festival, in which dining on glutinous rice dumplings is a part of the festivities.

Cheng, also known by the nickname "Mi", wrote in a mix of Cantonese and English: "Greedy Mi exercises today so that she can eat unlimited rice dumplings. Expending (energy) after eating, this is the balance of life."

She added: "There will be an encore tomorrow as I am still craving dumplings after eating them. It is also to prevent indigestion."

Her post included hashtags such as #BlameThe DumplingsInTheFridgeForBeingTooTempting.

Cheng is known for being a fitness buff and has posted many photos and videos of herself at the gym.

However, she also loves to eat and seldom says no to her favourite foods.

The Cantopop star, known for songs such as Beautiful Life and 8km, says that she does not need to limit her food intake as long as she exercises every day.

Her policy is to exercise more to make up for whatever she has eaten.