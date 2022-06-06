On social media

Updated
Published
4 min ago

BACK FOR TVB SHOW: Actress Bernice Liu is appearing in a TVB show 11 years after she left the Hong Kong television station.

Liu, 43, shared her excitement in a series of photos on Instagram Stories last week, which showed her getting ready for a guest appearance on variety show Drive U To The Hell (2021 to 2022). She included pictures with the show's hosts, singer Alex Fong and DJ Donald Tong.

The Canada-born actress also posted a photo of a TV camera which showed her in action and wrote in the caption: "It's been a while since seeing myself on playback, and I must admit... I do miss this."

After a decade with TVB, Liu left the station in 2011. She has appeared in ViuTV dramas as well as two seasons of Channel 5 drama Lion Moms in 2015 and 2017.

Best known for her role as Princess Sam-tin in the long-running TVB sitcom, Virtues Of Harmony (2001 to 2002), Liu also runs a wine business, Bellavizio, which produces wine in Bordeaux, France, and Napa, California.

News of her return made its way to Weibo, where netizens marvelled at how she did not look as though she had aged in the past 11 years.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 06, 2022, with the headline On social media. Subscribe

