PENITENT PAPARAZZO:Taiwanese paparazzo Ryan Ko (above) has apologised to Singapore singer JJ Lin (right) over the insinuations he made on Tuesday night.

Ko was in the news recently after he claimed that Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, ex-husband of actress Barbie Hsu, had an affair before his divorce.

Ko held a live stream on Tuesday night and showed photos of Wang's alleged infidelity. He then made veiled references to several celebrities, including Lin and businessman Mike Hsu, husband of television host Dee Hsu, without providing evidence.

He posted on Tuesday night a screengrab of the top 10 Weibo searches, with "JJ Lin suite" and "Wang Xiaofei photos" as the top two phrases.

Lin's agency JFJ Productions swiftly reacted, reiterating that anyone who claims to have evidence of Lin's alleged wrongdoing should submit them to the relevant authorities, and that Lin and the agency would cooperate with any investigations.

"Otherwise, please do not waste public resources and disrupt the Internet," JFJ said. "Please stop all illegal activities such as creating and spreading rumours, and maintain a civilised online environment."

Ko made a U-turn on his allegations yesterday morning. He wrote on Facebook that he had mentioned Lin only after the latter's name was brought up by netizens. He added: "I will not be fooled by netizens who want to see a fight between the paparazzi and the top singer."

He then addressed Lin, saying: "I am sorry to bother you."

Meanwhile, Wang denied having an affair while he was married in a Weibo post on Monday, before claiming that his ex-wife took illegal drugs for a long time during their marriage.

He has since deleted the post and issued a public apology to his ex-wife and her mother on the platform on Tuesday.

He said: "I have done the most regrettable thing in my life yesterday due to my impulsiveness and express my deep remorse to Barbie, our kids and her mother."

He added that he would try to make up for the damage he had done and vowed not to disrupt Hsu's life and contact her only on matters relating to their children.

Wang and Hsu divorced in November last year, with Hsu registering her marriage to South Korean musician DJ Koo in February this year.