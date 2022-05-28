DEPECHE MODE KEYBOARDIST DIES: Andrew Fletcher (in a 2017 photo), a founding member of the British electronic band Depeche Mode, had died at age 60, the band announced on Thursday.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the band said on Twitter. “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint.”

Born in 1961 in Nottingham, Fletcher was a keyboardist and one of the founders of electronic pioneers Depeche Mode. The band have sold more than 100 million albums since they started up in 1980, winning over a global audience with hits such as Personal Jesus or Just Can’t Get Enough.

Depeche Mode triumphed with a string of hits in the 1980s and early 1990s, at first becoming synonymous with danceable synthpop, but then gradually adopting a darker sound.

Lol Tolhurst, drummer for The Cure, said on Twitter: “I knew Andy and considered him a friend. We crossed many of the same pathways as younger men. My heart goes out to his family.”

Pet Shop Boys, another British band popular in the 1980s and 1990s, tweeted: “We’re saddened and shocked that Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode has died. Fletch was a warm, friendly and funny person who loved electronic music and could also give sensible advice about the music business.”

Fletcher leaves behind a wife and two children.