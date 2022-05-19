TRIBUTES POUR IN ON BOB SAGET'S BIRTHDAY: Friends and family of the late actor Bob Saget took to social media to honour the American actor on what would have been his 66th birthday on Tuesday.

Saget was best known for playing a widowed father on the sitcom Full House (1987 to 1995), and for hosting television clip show America's Funniest Home Videos (1989 to 1997).

The Philadelphia-born actor had died in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, in January. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be accidental blunt force trauma, possibly due to a fall.

Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo led the tributes with a photo throwback to their joint birthday trip in Mexico one year ago.

"This last trip was so special... You never know when something is going to be 'the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves," she wrote.

Comments poured in from celebrity friends, including musician Richard Marx, journalist Katie Couric and comedian Joel McHale.

McHale wrote: "Miss your hubby so much." Saget's Full House co-stars also took the time to remember their former colleague on social media.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, 46, who played his on-screen daughter DJ Tanner, wrote on Instagram that she would celebrate Saget "however badly my heart hurts", adding, "I miss you. Do I still say happy birthday?"

Actor John Stamos (far left with Saget) echoed the sentiment, writing on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly." The 58-year-old played Saget's brother-in-law on the popular sitcom.

Singer-songwriter John Mayer also dedicated an Instagram post to the late actor.

"Though the days without you keep growing, so too does our grasp on everything we adore and admire about you, the love we learnt to share because of your example, and the endless joy you gave at all times to the world around you."

Mayer, 44, was a pallbearer at Saget's funeral along with Stamos.