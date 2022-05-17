ACTORS DENY THEY ARE DATING AFTER JOKE: Actress Yang Hsiu-hui and actor Bai Yun swiftly denied they were dating after Yang shocked the Taiwanese entertainment industry with a photo on Facebook.

On Sunday night, the 57-year-old posted a photo of herself with Bai Yun, 51, with the caption: “We are together. Let’s congratulate us.”

Yang was baring her belly in the photo, while Bai Yun, whose real name is Li Kuo-hung, looked distraught while holding her hand. The photo trended rapidly on social media, drawing more than 123,000 likes and over 9,600 comments in less than a day.

while several celebrities and netizens congratulated the “couple”, others wondered if it was true due to Bai Yun’s expression.

The duo, who are known to be good friends, did not reply to queries from the Taiwanese media, which approached them for confirmation.

The two celebrities then held a live-stream session on Yang’s Facebook account yesterday morning with the caption: “After a night of deliberation, it’s better for us to remain as ordinary friends.”

They apologised for the “love declaration” and said it was a joke. They explained they were drinking on Sunday night when Yang suggested taking a photo together and posting it on social media.

They did not expect the huge reaction and Yang said: “I couldn’t sleep as I regretted it.”

Their live stream attracted more than 16,000 views in half an hour and had been viewed over 37,000 times by yesterday afternoon.

Yang, who is single, has been in the entertainment industry since the early 1980s.

She was initially a Taiwanese opera actress before making guest appearances on variety shows and acting in television series such as Love Above All (2008 to 2009) and Fighting Meiling (2016).

Bai Yun joined the industry in the early 2000s and featured in variety shows such as Everybody Speaks Nonsense (2004 to 2007).

He divorced in 2004 after an eight-year marriage.