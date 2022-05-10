HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY, CHILING LIN: Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin marked her first Mother's Day as a parent on Sunday with an emotional post on social media.

The 47-year-old, who announced earlier this year that she had given birth to a boy, wrote in Chinese: "We can sing praises about this moment of happiness all thanks to myself for never giving up, and thanks to the most determined little baby."

She also posted a photo of a pot of flowers (above) with a card saying: "The best mom in the world. Thank you, my baby."

Lin, who is currently based in Japan, thanked her husband, Japanese actor Akira, for the gift, calling him "big baby" in the post.

She concluded it with: "Happy first Mother's Day."

Lin sprang a surprise on fans in June 2019 when she married Akira, 40, a member of Japanese boy band Exile, after they had reportedly dated in secret for half a year.

The actress, who has acted in Chinese historical war film Red Cliff (2008 and 2009) and Japanese television series Moon Lovers (2010), said after her marriage that she would like to be a mother and hoped to have twins.

She was later spotted by the media going to a hospital for a consultation about in-vitro fertilisation, with her agency then issuing a statement criticising the invasion of her privacy.

Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, admitted to the media in February this year that he and Lin had encountered difficulties in their marriage and in having a child.

"However, Chiling did not give up and maintained hope at all times, with the happiness we craved arriving at last," he said.