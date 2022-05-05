MANDOPOP STARS TEASE NEW CONCERT, ALBUM: Is JJ Lin going on a 20th-anniversary world tour?

On Tuesday, the home-grown singer posted on social media a poster with the words "JJ Lin JJ20 World Tour 2022 coming soon", without further elaboration.

Lin, 41, made his debut in 2003 with the album Music Voyager.

His last in-person concert before the Covid-19 pandemic was the Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour concert at Singapore's National Stadium in December 2019.

He held the Sanctuary Finale Virtual Concert in July last year and two After The Rain charity live specials at Marina Bay Sands in November last year.

His friend, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou, also hinted online on the same day that he was releasing a new album.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 43-year-old wrote: "If I were to tell you guys that I will be releasing my upcoming new album in June/July, would you guys believe it?"

He posted a photo in which he appeared to be preparing to film a music video beside a piano.

His last album was Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories in 2016, although he has launched five singles since then, including Won't Cry (2019) with Mayday vocalist Ashin and Mojito (2020).

Chou said on Instagram in August last year that he had completed two songs and also filmed their music videos, but wondered then if he should put them out first or wait until other songs were ready before releasing a complete album.

He is scheduled to bring his Carnival World Tour back to Singapore on Dec 17 and 18 at the National Stadium.