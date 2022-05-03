SINGER MEETS SHUTTLER: Singer JJ Lin, who is an avid badminton player, has received a signed T-shirt and racket from top Thai shuttler Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Lin shared a photo of the gifts (right) from the world No. 1 mixed doubles badminton player, whose nickname is Popor, on Instagram on Sunday.

In his caption, he wrote: "Power up from yet another world champion."

He had previously received a T-shirt from Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in February, after Loh became the first Singaporean to win the Badminton World Federation World Championships in December last year.

Malaysia's former world No. 1 badminton player Lee Chong Wei also joined in the fun by sending Lin a badminton racket shortly after Loh had sent the gift.

Lin, 41, who as a child would play badminton with his father (above left) every week, said then that he was "one step closer to becoming a pro", before adding: "I feel like I can play better now."

In the comment section of Lin's latest post, Sapsiree wrote: "Hope we can play together soon."