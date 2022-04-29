THE NEXT MOZART?: Taiwanese Mandopop star Jay Chou's son Romeo is just four, but the boy appears to have inherited his father's musical genes.

On Wednesday, Chou wrote in English on social media, "Do you guys believe in past life?", and used the hashtags #mozart and #chopin, referring to the famous composers. He is married to model-actress Hannah Quinlivan.

"I was playing the piano when Hannah asked me to come over. I was shocked when I saw Romeo drawing these quietly in the room," says Chou, 43, who also has a daughter Hathaway, six, with Quinlivan. Quinlivan, 28, is now pregnant with their third child.

The singer-songwriter posted a video of his son drawing musical notes on paper and him asking: "Is there a melody in your mind?"

Singaporean singer JJ Lin was one of Chou's celebrity pals who replied, commenting: "Quick, compose a song."

Chou replied: "And you sing the song after that."

Chou, whose last album was Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories (2016), started piano lessons when he was four years old.

He is scheduled to bring his Carnival World Tour back to Singapore on Dec 17 and 18 at the National Stadium.