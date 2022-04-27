BIG WIN IN ABSENTIA: Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim won big at the Star Awards - even though she has not acted in the last few years.

On Sunday, she won her ninth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste prize at the Star Awards, which celebrates home-grown Chinese-language television.

The 45-year-old, who was not present at the ceremony, will clinch the All-Time Favourite Artiste award if she wins a 10th award.

However, some netizens asked if it was fair, as her last acting credits were Channel 8's While You Were Away and Toggle's A World Of Difference, both in 2019.

Lim has been living in Taiwan since her marriage in 2014 to Taiwanese businessman Alex Tien (top), 42, a member of the now-defunct boy band B.A.D.

The couple have a seven-year-old son, Alex Junior, and a five-year-old daughter, Alexa (above).

Lim expressed her thanks for the award on social media yesterday. She wrote: "As much as I miss my work and acting, my commitment to my family as a mother of two young kids plus the pandemic have made it difficult for me to leave my family in Taipei and come back for projects."

She added: "Having a constant presence on my Instagram is the only way I can feel connected to everyone."

When asked if they would like their mother to return to Singapore for acting, Alex Junior and his sister both nodded, Lim said.

"Does this mean I already have my stamp of approval from my kids?" she asked on social media.

"When I received requests asking me to come back, I always felt bad for not being able to do so. I guess this time, I may have to seriously consider doing so."